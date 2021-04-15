Barry-Eaton Health Department offering self-schedule COVID vaccines

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) is now offering an option to self-schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Those looking to do so and who are above the age of 18 can get started by clicking here.

At some clinic locations, same-day and next-day appointments may be available. Appointments for the upcoming week will be added every Friday at 3pm.

If there are no appointments immediately available, persons interested in receiving an email with additional appointment options, should fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form. An email will be sent to individuals who complete the form once new appointments open. Individuals may also check our website periodically throughout the week to check for cancelations.

People aged 16-17 must receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. BEDHD is receiving limited amounts of Pfizer vaccine to hold special clinics for people aged 16-17.

Parents or guardians of a teenager aged 16 and 17 interested in receiving the COVID vaccine should visit BEDHD’s vaccine scheduling page to view upcoming Pfizer appointments. Currently, Pfizer clinics are planned for April 19th at the Lansing Mall and May 3rd and the Barry Expo Center.

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.