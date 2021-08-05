Barry-Eaton Health Department recommends mask inside amid substantial COVID-19 risk

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– On Thursday the Barry-Eaton District Health Department updated their guidance recommending everyone wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status, amid their increased risk level to substantial, for COVID-19 transmission.

According to the department, Eaton County has a case rate of 52.6 per 100,000 persons (7-day average timeframe is 7/28/21 to 8/3/21) and a test positivity rate of 5.78% (7/26/21 to 8/1/21) and is classified as substantial as of today. Barry County rose to the substantial classification earlier this week, with a case rate of 73.11 per 100,000 persons (7/28/21 to 8/3/21) and a test positivity rate of 9.59 (7/26/21 to 8/1/21). Most counties neighboring the district have also met the substantial transmission threshold.

Late last month the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their recommendation for mask-wearing. To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The suggestions particularly focused on classrooms.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) also issued a recommendation Wednesday, that all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages. We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic.”