LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As we head toward the mid-term election there is a huge race shaping up in one of the state’s biggest districts.

The new 5th district includes seven Michigan counties and runs along the entire southern border of the state.

This is where current Congressman Tim Walberg is facing a challenge from newcomer Bart Goldberg.

We caught up with Congressman Walberg shortly after the August primary, and this week we hear from his opponent to get his take on the race.

Goldberg lives in New Buffalo, Michigan, which is right near Lake Michigan, roughly a two hour drive from the Jackson-area, where Walberg lives.

Goldberg talks to The Rundown about the challenges of going up against an experienced politician like Walberg, and his top priorities if he’s elected.