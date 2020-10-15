Bath Township police report vandalism at park, seeking help in finding suspect

Bath Township, Michigan (WLNS) — Bath Township Police Department reports the bathrooms at Wiswasser Park were destroyed last weekend during the evening.

This led to the bathrooms being closed and unusable until the township can get them repaired.

The Park Lake Creamery, which is right down the street, also had some vandalism done to their property at the same time. Some chairs were thrown into the lake over the dock.

One of the subjects at the creamery was captured on camera. If you recognize this subject, please reach out to the Bath Township Police Department.