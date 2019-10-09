Bath Twp. officers arrested after bar fight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Bath Township police officers were arrested after a bar fight in Grand Rapids.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Web Bar on Richmond Street, which is on Grand Rapids’ northwest side.

Bath Township police confirmed the two officers are 34-year-old Bryan Miller and 25-year-old Payton Warner.

Grand Rapids police say Miller and Warner were off duty and in Grand Rapids for training.

Above: Surveillance video of the bar fight involving two Bath Township police officers (Courtesy: WOOD TV)

At some point, the officers got into a fight with an employee at the bar, as well as patrons who tried to escort them out of the business.

Both were arrested on assault charges and released on bond.

Bath Township police say they are waiting to see the facts of the case before issuing a comment on the arrests.