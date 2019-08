Animal control officers in Eaton County have handled their share of sick or injured animal calls.

Tuesday morning they had to deal with a new challenge.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of N. Gunnell Road to handle a bald eagle that was either sick or injured.

They routinely do not handle wild animals but knew they had to safely capture the eagle and get it help.

The two officers were able to contain the big bird and transport it a local facility for rehabilitation.