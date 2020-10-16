Battle Creek landlord accused of killing two of his tenants

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLNS) – A landlord from Battle Creek is accused of killing two of his tenants and hiding their bodies in his truck.

The victims, 34-year-old Joseph Soule and 31-year-old Jacklyn Lepird, were last seen eight days ago.

Battle Creek police say their landlord, 53-year-old Chad Reed, confessed to the killings today.

According to Det. Sgt. Joel Case, Reed told police he got into an argument with Soule, and shot him in self-defense.

“He was claiming that Joey pulled a knife on him and in self defense he drew a gun and shot and killed Joey,” Case says. “After seeing that, Jackie tried running from the residence at which time he ended up shooting her as well. He also did say that he followed her into the back yard and proceeded to beat and strangle her until she ended up passing away in the back yard.”

Family and friends have been searching for the couple since their disappearance.

Police say they found the bodies wrapped in plastic in the back of Reed’s truck.