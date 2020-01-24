Battle Creek officials want Trump campaign to pay $93,000

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Mich. From foreign policy initiatives to the choice of music at White House events, from the prevalence of “Merry Christmas” greetings to the title of the new USMCA trade deal, Trump is happy to give himself a public pat on the back _ repeatedly _ for his great ideas. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLNS) – Battle Creek officials are asking President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign to pay $93,000 to cover a Christmas rally that was held in the city on December 18th.



The city plans to send the president’s campaign and other federal agencies an invoice seeking reimbursement.



The Trump campaign signed a contact with the Kelogg Arena to host the rally, according to reports from our media partners at MLive. The arena’s costs totaled $33,000, according to the city of Battle Creek.



Almost all of the costs went to staffing, the city said. Staff from the Battle Creek fire and police departments, building maintenance, transit and public works departments, and Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field were all on hand to make sure the event ran smoothly.



The city’s cost estimate does not include salaried staff who helped plan the city’s organization effort.



The remaining 5% of costs came from translating the city’s logistical information into Spanish and Burmese, crowd control equipment like concrete barriers and city vehicles.



Overall the cost of the rally was $126,000, according to an official release.