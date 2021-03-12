Battle Creek’s Binder Park Zoo hiring for seasonal positions

Battle Creek, Mich. (WLNS) — Binder Park Zoo in Southwest Michigan is hiring season positions for the upcoming zoo season.

So, if you have always wanted to work at a zoo, now is you chance to register for an interview slot.

Go to www.binderparkzoo.org to sign up for an interview at one of three upcoming Job Fairs on March 13, 20 or 27 at the zoo.

The zoo is looking to hire enthusiastic, self-motivated people who are at least 16 years of age who share a passion for great customer service as well as the zoo’s mission to Connect. Inspire. Conserve. Connect people with nature. Inspire them to conserve.

“Just like ‘no two visits are the same’ when you visit the zoo, it’s also true when you work here” Mary Breen, Manager of Human Resources for Binder Park Zoo said in a press release. “And we’ve got a great variety of front line positions in Guest Services, Food and Retail – there’s something for everyone. Complete descriptions with how to apply can be found on the zoo’s website.”

Whether it’s a first job experience or someone who is retired looking for a part time position, the zoo is a unique environment for anyone seeking engaging, flexible employment from May 1 through October 24.

Binder Park Zoo offers employment opportunities, education programs, and services without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, disability, age, height, weight, marital status, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Thursday, May 1, is Opening Day and marks the 44th season of the zoo’s operations. Protocols for the safety of every guest, staff and animals remain in effect for the 2021 season. As information and guidelines change, the zoo continues to update those safety practices ensuring the best possible experience for all.

The zoo participates in over 40 Species Survival Plans (SSP), conservation programs that cooperatively manage select animal species populations through the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

Visit www.binderparkzoo.org to view available job descriptions, how to apply, and to register to attend one of Job Fairs at the zoo.