Battling the heat at Faster Horses Festival

BROOKLYN, Mich (WLNS)– As temperatures keep rising, people at Faster Horses Festival are fighting the heat.

Thousands show up for the festival every year. So many, that the city of Brooklyn officially changed their name to Faster Horses for the weekend.

But the heat this weekend is packing a punch.

Festival goers say they’ve been trying to stay hydrated, but the heat is unbearable.

“They let you take one water bottle in so we usually bring one in, you usually want to bring a refillable water bottle or something because they do have stations in there,” said Tara Russell.

This is the seventh year of the festival and police say it’s the hottest one yet, which returning festival goers say they’re not surprised.

“It was no where near as bad, I actually think it rained two out of the three days last year so that really cooled stuff down and this year has been bad, and I’ve only been here five hours,” said Josh Fuller.

Police say paramedics responded to 56 calls before 9 a.m. this morning and a majority of those calls were for people who were dehydrated.

Chief Jeff Patterson from the Cambridge Township Police Department, says the best way to beat the heat is to drink water and find cool places to rest.

One free service is stepping up to help people stay safe during the weekend.

“We want our campers to be safe, so, we shuttle them,” said Ted Ranch Campground Shuttle driver, Mary Parks.

Parks says they’ve been driving campers around for the past four years and the goal is to help people stay off the roads.

In past years, multiple people have died from being struck by cars outside the festival. Parks says their shuttle also gives people a chance to rest from walking in the heat.

“Definitely wouldn’t want to be walking out in this heat, not myself, so I think they enjoy it, gives them a break,” said Parks.

She added that she even lets people inside her truck to use her air conditioning and just wants to help people in anyway she can.

The festival will be continuing through Sunday.

