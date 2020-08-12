Bay County man wins $500,000 in Michigan Lottery instant game

Bay County, Mich. (WLNS) — A Bay County man says buying a $500,000 Wild Time instant game ticket was the “best investment of his life” after he won $500,000.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Sunrise Store, located at 3950 East Wilder Road in Bay City.

“I scratched the ticket off and started shaking almost immediately,” said the 34-year-old player. “This is definitely the best $10 I’ve invested in my life.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. With his winnings, he plans to share with family and then invest the remainder.

Players have won more than $12 million playing $500,000 Wild Time, which launched in April. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $36 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes, 84 $10,000 prizes, and 152 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2019 fiscal year, the Lottery provided more than $1 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its fifth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $23 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com.