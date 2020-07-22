BBB Warning: Consumers report fake Cash App customer support stealing funds

Southfield, Mich. (WLNS) — Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan & the Upper Peninsula (BBB) has received several reports over the last few months from consumers who lost thousands of dollars after speaking with an alleged Cash App customer support person.

Consumers searched online to find the customer service department phone number for Cash App.

The “representative” on the other end of the line then requests the consumer’s login information to be able to “further assess the problem,” claiming to be transferring funds to a dummy account and back again to see why consumers were having trouble accessing funds.

When, in actuality, the scammers are transferring the consumer’s money into their own accounts with no intention of returning the funds.

As of right now, Cash App does not actually offer customer service via telephone, only via email or through the app.

If a consumer does call the number provided by the company (1-855-351-2274), they will hear a recording telling consumers to seek service via email or their app.

Cash App, which is a product of the company Square, Inc., based out of San Francisco, California, has been made aware of this issue and responded, in part by saying, “To ensure we can assist every Cash App Customer as quickly as possible, we primarily support this product via email. We’re working hard to increase Cash App support via other channels and make it even easier for customers to get real time help with urgent issues.”

One Michigan user reported calling number they found by Google searching “Cash App Customer Service” and was convinced, by the representative, to send $335.00 a random account, they claimed was dummy account.

Another Michigan resident stated that after calling a number they found on Google, the representative convinced them to download an additional app that allowed the representative to access to their phone screen, once the consumer did that, they watched as the scammer changed all of their account details and sent their money to another account.

“When looking for customer support for any website, it is best to go directly to the source, so in this case to the app itself,” said Melanie Duquesnel, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan & the Upper Peninsula. “While our first instinct is to do an internet search, it may not always provide the most accurate information. If there is no customer service phone number on the app, chances are they don’t provide customer service over the phone.”

When looking to use any cash transferring app, here are some tips to consider: