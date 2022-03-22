LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Keep those eyes peeled Michigan, because the Better Business Bureau wants you to be wary of scammers as auto refund checks hit mailboxes all over the state.
Scammers are very savvy, and when you have a large group of consumers waiting for a payment to come, this is a great opportunity for them to try and fool people into giving out their personal information. Beware of fake text messages, emails or phone calls claiming to need personal information to issue your refund. If you would like your check direct deposited, contact your insurance company and make sure they have the proper information to do so, if not your insurer will send you a check.”
Melanie Duquesnel, President, CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan and the UP
The Better Business Bureau has the following tips to avoid getting swiped out of $400:
- Stay calm. Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is. Scammers try to get people to act before thinking about the situation.
- Don’t reply directly. Don’t respond to unknown calls, texts, or emails. If you think the message may be real, contact your insurance provider directly.
- Beware of look-alikes. Scammers will often spoof existing company names, websites, and caller I.D.’s. If something seems fishy, double check the phone number or website on your insurance policy and make sure you are dealing with your actual insurance provider. If the call stills seems off, hang up and call your provider directly.
- Remember, you do not pay money to receive this check. This money is being given for free to all Michiganders who had auto insurance as of Oct. 31, 2021. If you receive a message from anyone claiming that you must pay money to receive your check, it is a scam.