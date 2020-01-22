Every year thousands get engaged, married, or simply enjoy national parks, wildlife refuges and scenic wildernesses with a significant other.
Since America’s public lands offer a romantic setting for any love story, the U.S. Department of the Interior is asking for your help on their annual Valentine’s Day video.
Send your videos and photos of your weddings, proposals and special moments with your significant other in national parks, wildlife refuges and other public lands to newmedia@ios.doi.gov.
The Department of the Interior is asking anyone sending photos or video to remove watermarks, list the location and submit videos and photos no later than Friday, February 7th, for a chance to be in our special Valentine’s Day video.
Be a part of the National Parks annual Valentine’s Day video
