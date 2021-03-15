“Be A Tourist” event in Lansing cancelled for second year

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)— Today organizers in Lansing announced, do to the ongoing pandemic, the “Be A Tourist in Your Own Town” event this year is cancelled.

“While a year has passed since COVID first interrupted all our lives, we recognize that we still aren’t back to ‘normal’ quite yet,” said Leisure Marketing Manager Lori Lanspeary. “Some attractions are still closed while others have imaginatively redesigned their visitation model with limited guests and pared down amenities. We realize that it would be absolutely impossible to hold an event like Be A Tourist in 2021, asking for deferred admissions, creating large gatherings and incurring expenses and manpower that we just do not have.”

The annual event would open more than 100 attractions that people could visit.

The annual “Be A Tourist in Your Own Town” was also cancelled last year over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau is hopeful vaccination and promotions will get people back in local business doors as soon as possible.