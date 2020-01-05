Beatdown at the Brez: MSU 87 – UM 69

It was the matchup the basketball world had been waiting for – Michigan State hosting the University of Michigan.

And the 14th ranked Spartans (12-3) didn’t disappoint their fans, downing the instate rivals by a final of 87 to 69.

The game marked the Breslin Center debut of new Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard, who was heavily recruited by the Spartans before he chose to play as part of the Fab 5 at the University of Michigan.

The Spartans were lead by Casssius Winston, who logged his first 30+ point game in his career before a sold-out, raucous, Breslin Center crow,

The 13th ranked Wolverines drop to 10-4 for the year.

