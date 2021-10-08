Beating in Adrian leaves two badly injured, one in custody

ADRIAN, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 5:43 a.m. yesterday, two people were found badly beaten after police responded to an unknown 911 caller requesting emergency services.

According to one victim’s statement, two people beat the victims with a bat, a hammer and their fists, subsequently fleeing the residence afterward. One of the individuals was beaten to the point of unconsciousness.

One victim has been treated and released from a local hospital, and one remains in critical condition.

The suspect in custody’s identity will be released after his arraignment. The second suspect has not yet been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det/Sgt Leslie Keane at (517) 264-4834.