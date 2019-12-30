Beer and buggy lead to arrest for Amish youth

BEAVERTON TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Officers arrested four men who were believed to be intoxicated and were tossing beer cans out of the buggy onto the roadway.



Deputies received a complaint from a motorist yesterday afternoon about the men riding a horse and buggy in the area of Beaverton Road and Bard Road in Beaverton Township.



At first, the men gave officers false information about their ages and refused to tell deputies their names.



Upon further investigation, officers found several open and unopened containers of alcohol were located in the enclosed buggy. All four men were under the influence of alcohol, according to the Sheriff’s Office.



The four men were identified as Levei Mast, 20; Andrew Zook, 19; Joseph Miller, 20; and Joseph Troyer, 19. All four are Gladwin County residents.



They are each charged with obstruction of justice and being a disorderly person. The four also got issued civil infractions for being minors in possession of alcohol.



All four are currently at the Gladwin County Jail with a cash surety bond of $3500.