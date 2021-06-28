Beer: Michigan’s $9.9 billion business

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A study by Beer Saves America found that the beer industry had an overall economic impact in 2020 of $9.9 billion dollars. That’s a lot of beer.

The beer industry additionally supported more than 66,000 jobs at breweries, distributors, retailers, and more.

Michigan’s independent, locally owned beer distributors are proud to work hand-in-glove with brewers big and small right here in Michigan, across the country and around the world to help them grow and thrive on a level playing field. This new data makes clear that Michigan is not just the Great Lakes State but also the Great Beer State, and Michigan’s beer distributors are proud to play a role in the beer industry’s continued success.” Spencer Nevins, president of the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association

A report by the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute showed that Michigan beer distributors employ 4,866 people in well-paying jobs with good benefits.

Nevins continued,

“Michigan’s beer distributors have deep roots in the communities they serve,” said Nevins. “That was on display throughout 2020 as our members partnered with local distilleries to produce and deliver hand sanitizer to frontline medical workers and nursing homes when there was a worldwide shortage because of the COVID-19 pandemic and supported local restaurants and their employees.”

The beer industry also supports other industries, like agriculture, transportation, and manufacturing.