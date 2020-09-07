Before you go: COVID-19 safety reminders for U-Pick, corn mazes and more

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Autumn is always a great season on Michigan but this year will look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Family favorites during the fall include U-Pick fruits and vegetables, corn mazes and other agri-tourism operations.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reminding people that there are guidelines that must be followed while visiting those operations during the pandemic.

Gary McDowell, MDARD Director, said, “These businesses need to continue adhering to specific guidance such as social distancing in the retail and field areas, using masks, and taking the necessary steps to protect public health as they open for the season.”

Some of the guidelines in place include:

Operators must have a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and make it readily available to employees and customers; train employees; and supervise implementation.

U-pick and agri-tourism operations must screen staff daily for symptoms and those with symptoms should not be permitted to work until they subside.

The use of personal protective equipment such as gloves, goggles, face shields, and face coverings as appropriate for the activity being performed is required and must be provided.

Limit in-person interaction with clients and patrons to the maximum extent possible, and bar any such interaction in which people cannot maintain six feet of distance from one another.

The full list of guidelines is available online.