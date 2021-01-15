Bell’s Brewery: ‘No, Yeah’ beer a nod to ‘Midwest roots’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bell’s Brewery’s newest beer is an ode to those of us who call the Midwest home.

“We wanted to come up with a fun brand that kind of gives a nod to those Midwest roots. Those quirky things that make us unique here in the Midwest,” said Scott Powell, director of marketing for Bell’s Brewery.

“No, Yeah” is described as an easy-drinking golden ale with an alcohol by volume of 4.5%.

“When we were doing trials of it, some of the feedback we were getting was ‘this is just a really nice beer,’” Powell said.

The name “No, Yeah” comes from a trademark way many Midwesterners say yes.

“The more you talk to people who don’t think they say it find themselves saying it a whole lot,” Powell said.

Powell says “No, Yeah” started shipping out this week. It will be available Monday in the Bell’s General Store and Eccentric Café in the brewery’s Kalamazoo location. He says most people should be able to find it in their local grocery store this week.

We're just gonna introduce you to a brand new, year-round beer. No, Yeah is an easy-drinking Golden Ale; crisp, refreshing, balanced with a light malt character. Just a really nice beer. More: https://t.co/UywAF4AN9F #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/fN8WUWMayv — Bell's Brewery (@BellsBrewery) January 14, 2021

In addition to Michigan, “No Yeah” will be distributed in Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Minnesota.