Benson and state officials denounce bills to roll back voting rights

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and officials across the state criticized new bills they say are designed to make it more difficult for people to vote.

Benson was joined by the nonpartisan Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks, Michigan League of Women Voters and the Promote the Vote Coalition in denouncing the legislation.

Here’s what each of them had to say:

“Many of the bills in this package will make it harder for citizens to vote. Rather than introducing bills based on disproven lies and copied from other states, lawmakers should be codifying what worked in 2020. Michigan voters demonstrated they want our elections to be accessible in 2018 when they enshrined new voting rights in our state constitution, and again in 2020 when millions exercised those new rights. Everything we do should be based on protecting the right to vote, and too many of these bills would do the opposite.” Statement of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson



“This package of bills contains some of the most egregious voter suppression ideas Michigan has seen. With nearly 30 percent of Michiganders not participating, we need to focus on expanding ballot access, not attempts to disenfranchise certain voters.” Statement of Chris Swope, President of the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks



“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy and something that state lawmakers should be working to protect instead of attack. The bills that have been announced today are antithetical to fair elections and violate the clear will of Michigan voters who participated in record numbers in 2020.” Statement of Christina Schlitt, President of the League of Women Voters of Michigan