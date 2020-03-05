Benson: Michigan elections more secure than ever

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is underlining that Michigan’s elections are more secure than ever.

During a Thursday morning news conference, Benson said the increased security might result is election results being reported later in the evening.

Michigan is holding a primary election next Tuesday.

“Despite the attempts to meddle in our elections that have been reported at a national level, Michigan’s elections system is more secure than ever, and voters should have full faith that every vote will be counted and results will be reported accurately,” said Benson.

Benson has hired the state’s first election security expert, joined ERIC, the national Electronic Registration Information Center, to ensure accuracy of voting rolls, and partnered with the Department of Homeland Security and other organizations and experts to review and test Michigan’s election system.