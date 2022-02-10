LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has requested the Attorney General and the State Police to investigate reports that an unnamed third party had access to voting tabulator and technology in Roscommon County.

Benson says the access may have made machines vulnerable to unauthorized use in future elections.

“Protecting the integrity and security of our elections, especially from those who use lies and misinformation to deceive Michigan voters, is a critical component of defending democracy in this moment,” said Benson. “Michigan law is clear about the security threats that emerge when anyone gains unauthorized access to our election machines or technology, and I will have no tolerance for those who seek to illegally tamper with our voting equipment.”

According to Benson, at least one third party allegedly gained access to voting machines and data drives used in Richfield Township and Roscommon County.

Contracts with voting system vendors and state law restrict access to voting equipment to qualified personnel, including MCL 168.932(b), which states that it is a felony to “obtain undue possession of [a] . . . voting machine,” and that “[a] person shall not aid or abet in any act prohibited by this subdivision.”

In December of 2020 a third party also accessed the Dominion vote tabulators in Antrim County following a court order, and then used the data it found to generate a report falsely claiming election fraud. The report was later debunked by multiple election experts,