Bernie Sanders holding rally in Detroit tonight

DETROIT (WOOD) — Sen. Bernie Sanders will rally supporters in Detroit Friday evening, days ahead of the Michigan presidential primary.

Doors open at the TCF Center (formerly the Cobo Center) at 5 p.m. and Sanders is expected to speak after 7 p.m. His remarks will stream live on woodtv.com.

Follow throughout the evening from Detroit where @BernieSanders begins a weekend of appearances in the must-win state of Michigan that comes to Grand Rapids on Sunday. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/0RYFGrURTL — Barton Deiters (@ReporterBartonD) March 6, 2020

Sanders will be in Grand Rapids on Sunday, speaking at Calder Plaza in an event the starts at 12:30 p.m. Kalamazoo-based indie band Michigander will open. You can watch Sanders’ remarks on WXSP and streaming live on woodtv.com.

I’m thrilled and honored to announce that I will be opening for Bernie Sanders this Sunday in Grand Rapids. I believe in Bernie’s message and I think he and his ideas are what this country needs right now more than ever. Hope to see you there. pic.twitter.com/a2byw5e8UP — Michigander (@michiganderband) March 6, 2020

Because of the event, Ottawa Avenue will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, the city tweeted.

Ottawa Ave NW closed 10am-2pm Sun for political rally on Calder Plaza. Event setup begins Sat am. If you visit City Hall on Sat b/t 7am & 3pm to register to vote or apply for absentee ballot, you can access Calder Plaza & Monroe level of City Hall + Government Center Ramp. pic.twitter.com/wvUUB0c9YE — City of Grand Rapids (@CityGrandRapids) March 5, 2020

Sanders, of Vermont, also has events scheduled for Saturday in Dearborn and Sunday evening in Ann Arbor.

Vice President Joe Biden will also make stops in Michigan ahead of the Tuesday primary, stopping in Detroit and Grand Rapids Monday. Event details have not yet been released.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who dropped out of the race last week and endorsed Biden, will stump for him in the state this weekend, including a Saturday morning stop at Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids.

Biden performed strongly in this week’s Super Tuesday primaries, though Sanders had an important win in California.

The Michigan presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. A few other states have primaries that day, too, but Michigan is the biggest prize with 125 delegates up for grabs.

Michigan is sure to get plenty of attention from candidates leading up to the November general election. Republican President Donald Trump won it narrowly in 2016 — the first Republican presidential candidate to have done so in decades. Democrats hope turning the state blue again will help clear a path to the White House.

