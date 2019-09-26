Bernie Sanders joins picket line at UAW strike

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders walks on stage to speak at the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders thanked union auto workers on strike for standing up to corporate greed during a visit to the picket line in Detroit Wednesday.

The CEO of General Motors makes $21 million a year.



GM can damn well afford to pay its workers a decent wage. pic.twitter.com/PfxQwoVgIs — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 26, 2019

Sanders received an enthusiastic reception from more than 200 auto workers and supporters present Wednesday, according to our media partners at MLive. He marched with UAW strikers before delivering brief remarks on a stage set up across the street from the demonstration.

Sanders said GM has an obligation to give back to its workers after it received a $50 billion taxpayer bailout a decade ago during the Great Recession. The company is raking in cash after the economy recovered, Sanders said, but hoarding profits instead of investing in its workers.

GM dropped health care plans for the thousands of striking workers, shifting the cost to the UAW’s strike fund. Sanders said the move is an appalling attempt to “force workers into submission.”