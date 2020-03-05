Bernie Sanders plans to rally in three Michigan cities this weekend

In recognition of March being Women’s History Month, the Michigan State Police want to recognize the variety of roles women serve in law enforcement.

The department is releasing a four-part video series on each Wednesday this month. The first video in that series is D/Tpr. Stephanie Chang’s story.

In 1967, Tpr. Noreen Hillary and Tpr. Kay Whitfield became the first women to join the enlisted ranks of the MSP, making the MSP one of the first state law enforcement agencies to employ female police officers.