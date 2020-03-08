Bernie Sanders urges unity at Grand Rapids rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bernie Sanders rallied a crowd of hundreds in Grand Rapids Sunday, hoping to mobilize supporters to vote in Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary.

“This campaign is of course about a presidential election, but it’s about more than that. It’s about creating a movement,” he said. “Because let me tell you what no other presidential candidate will tell you: No president, not Bernie Sanders or anybody else, can do it alone.”

Sen. @BernieSanders says his campaign for President is about unity during rally in Grand Rapids. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/zCfm5fBkbO — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) March 8, 2020

He said the only way to move forward with his progressive agenda was for people to stand together.

“Brothers and sisters, let us go forward,” he said,. “Let’s win on Tuesday, let’s win the Democratic nomination, and let’s defeat Trump, let’s transform this country!”

Senator Sanders identifies several platform points while speaking to a large crowd in Grand Rapids. Among them are:

-Medicare for all

-a constitutional right to vote

-eradicate systemic racism in America

-legalize Marijuana in America

-common sense gun legislation @WOODTV — Donovan Long (@DonovanLongTV) March 8, 2020

Sen. Sanders, of Vermont, promised to work for equality regardless of race or sexual orientation; increase wages, emphasizing payment for teachers; narrow the wealth gap; reform education, including tuition-free public college; and pass gun control legislation, noting universal background checks. He said he would work to fight climate change on a global scale. He touted election funding reform and his Medicare for All plan, which he says would guarantee health care to everyone.

Sanders also slammed President Donald Trump, calling him a “racist, sexist, homophobe, religious bigot” and arguing that he doesn’t understand the Constitution.

Senator Sanders calls President Trump a pathological liar, a racist, and sexist — Rick Albin (@RickAlbinWoodTV) March 8, 2020

The rally at Calder Plaza on a sunny, warm day, also featured local campaign organizers and supporters and, notably, Rev. Jesse Jackson, who Sanders supported in a 1988 presidential bid.

Crowd grows quiet to hear 78-year-old Rev. Jesse Jackson who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s but came out to support @BernieSanders in Michigan, a state Jackson won in the 1988 Michigan primary. More @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/29gA49Ngxr — Barton Deiters (@ReporterBartonD) March 8, 2020

Sanders is scheduled to speak in Ann Arbor around 6 p.m. He spoke in Detroit and Dearborn earlier in the last couple of days.

The Michigan presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. A few other states have primaries that day, too, but Michigan is the biggest prize with 125 delegates up for grabs.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will also make stops in Michigan ahead of the primary, stopping in Detroit and Grand Rapids Monday. Event details have not been made public. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota campaigned for Biden in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Biden performed strongly in the Super Tuesday primaries, though Sanders had an important win in California. Sanders also won Michigan in the 2016 presidential primary.

Michigan is sure to get plenty of attention from candidates leading up to the November general election. Trump won it narrowly in 2016 — the first Republican presidential candidate to have done so in decades. Democrats hope turning the state blue again will help clear a path to the White House.

