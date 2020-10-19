Betsy DeVos speaking in Michigan about educational freedom in public schools

HILLSDALE, Mich. – (WLNS)

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be traveling to Hillsdale to participate in a roundtable on educational freedom in public schools.

Monday’s roundtable will take place at Hillsdale College and will specifically focus on the liberal arts program.

Following the roundtable, Secretary DeVos will be delivering a keynote address on the importance of education freedom and the roles of families in education.

The roundtable begins at 5 pm and is viewable on the Hillsdale College academic website.