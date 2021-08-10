Betsy Devos will not run for governor in 2022

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix International Academy in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will not run for the office of governor next year.

DeVos said on Tuesday she is not weighing such a run. She had been considered a possible Republican candidate due to her name recognition and ability to self-fund a campaign as needed.

Betsy DeVos led the Department of Education for almost all of Donald Trump’s time in the Oval Office. She resigned on January 7th in response to the attack on the U.S. Capitol building, saying the events of that day would overshadow the achievements of the Trump Administration.

DeVos is the wife of billionaire businessman Dick DeVos, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2006.