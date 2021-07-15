Biden approves Whitmer’s request for disaster declaration

US President Joe Biden huges Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (L) after Biden arrived at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan on July 3, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Per the request of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, President Biden issued a disaster declaration for both Wayne and Washtenaw counties following the flooding and heavy rainfall that occurred in late June.

On July 13, Whitmer wrote a letter to the President, asking that he declare a state of emergency for the state of Michigan.

Governor Whitmer responded to the declaration in a statement,

President Biden’s declaration opens up critical resources to help Michigan residents recover from this disaster. The flooding on June 25-26 had devastating impacts on Wayne and Washtenaw County residents who suffered damage to their homes, loss of personal property, and faced unimaginable stress. With the resources we will receive thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we will put Michiganders first and help our communities recover and rebuild.”

Whitmer declared a state of emergency on June 26 for Wayne County and July 8 for Washtenaw County, due to flooding that damaged both private property and infrastructure.

To read the letter sent to President Biden, click here.