Biden beating Trump by double digits; tops 50% in new Michigan poll

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. The University of Notre Dame has become the second university to withdraw as the host of one of this fall’s three scheduled presidential debates amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo, File)

Joe Biden holds a commanding lead over Donald Trump in the battle for Michigan’s electoral votes and hits a major milestone.

That’s according to the results of an exclusive new poll out today.

The poll by EPIC-MRA shows the former vice president with an 11 point lead in the Great Lakes State.

Biden has the support of 51% of likely voters, while Trump has 40%.

FILE (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jo Jorgenson got 2% in the poll. Six percent were undecided or refused to answer.

Crossing that 50% mark is an important threshold for any candidate – particularly in Michigan. It’s a battleground state that President Trump won back in 2016.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Whoever wins this state in November will get 16 electoral votes.

The poll surveyed 600 people between July 25th and July 30th and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4%.

Of course, the election is still 88 days away, and a lot can happen between now and then.

Stay tuned to 6 News for more exclusive poll results, as we are Your Local Election Headquarters.