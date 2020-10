LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Democratic nominee, Joe Biden has Georgia on his mind with multiple campaign stops aimed at possibly flipping the toss-up state from red to blue.

The Democratic Presidential Nominee is making his first general election stop there.

His running mate, Kamala Harris, campaigned in Atlanta a few days ago.

Biden will be making another stop here in Michigan.

He is expected to be in the Great Lakes State this Saturday on Halloween.