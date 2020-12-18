Biden officially nominates former Michigan Governor as Energy Secretary, Granholm confirms

In this July 28, 2016, photo, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s former governor, Jennifer Granholm has been officially nominated by Pres. Elect Joe Biden as his Energy Secretary, she confirmed on social media.

On Twitter Thursday evening, Former Gov. Granholm wrote: “I’m honored that President-elect @joeBiden has placed his faith in me as his Energy Secretary nominee. We have an opportunity to build back better while creating millions of jobs — we can do it!”

I’m honored that President-elect @joeBiden has placed his faith in me as his Energy Secretary nominee. We have an opportunity to build back better while creating millions of jobs — we can do it! — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) December 18, 2020

In response, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after President-Elect Joe Biden selected former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm to serve as Secretary of Energy:

“This is great news for our country and for the generations of Americans who will benefit from a clean energy advocate at the helm of the Department of Energy. Governor Granholm has been a fierce advocate for clean energy for decades. She spent eight years as governor working to build a more sustainable state, and focused Michigan’s economic recovery from the Great Recession on clean energy, which helped push national markets towards renewable technologies. She’s well suited to ensure that our economic recovery from COVID-19 prioritizes clean energy. In 2008, she partnered with the Department of Energy to award Michigan State University the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, which is educating the next generation of experts in energy and nuclear science. Governor Granholm also knows better than anyone how to make sure working people and organized labor are included in the clean energy transition. President-elect Biden has proven once again that he is committed to building an administration that represents the great diversity of our nation, with more women, more people of color, and more members of the LGBTQ+ community at the table. I look forward to working closely with Governor Granholm as she works to address the energy and climate challenges we face and build a more sustainable nation for generations to come. Let’s get to work.”

U.S. Senator Gary Peters also responded to Ms. Granholm’s nomination to the energy department.

“Governor Granholm is a tireless advocate for Michigan workers and families and the Great Lakes. As Governor, she recognized early on that investing in clean energy is an economic and job-creating opportunity that will boost Michigan manufacturing. This is particularly important as our auto industry continues to focus on electric vehicles as the future of mobility.

“Whether it’s combatting the threats of climate change – investing in energy alternatives that will create good-paying jobs – or ensuring our country will be the energy innovation leader of the world – Governor Granholm is well-equipped and prepared for the job. I look forward to working with her and discussing her vision more with her during the nomination process.”