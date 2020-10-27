countdown
Biden to campaign in Michigan on Halloween

Michigan
Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds up his daily schedule which has a daily update on US Troop deaths and wounded numbers as he speaks at a drive-in campaign stop at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WLNS) — Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden, will return to Michigan one last time before Election Day to campaign.

Biden will be campaigning on Saturday, October 31. Details of the event are yet to be announced.

