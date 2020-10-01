Biden to visit Grand Rapids Friday, October 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to talk about his plan to help the economy recovery from the coronavirus pandemic Friday October 2 in Grand Rapids.

The exact details of his top haven’t been released, but this event is the first being held in-person after months of avoiding direct contact with voters because of COVID-19.

The Biden campaign is about to launch in-person canvassing efforts across several battleground states, including Michigan.

Michigan is considered a key win for both parties in the path to the White House.

