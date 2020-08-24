Big Brothers Big sisters in need of volunteers in Jackson

For more than fifty years Big Brothers Big Sisters has helped provide kids here in Jackson with a mentor. Now, the middle of this pandemic, they are calling on the community for help.

“Our greatest need right now is for bigs without a doubt,” said Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Jackson County, Tony Hollow.

Right now, the organization says they are in need of more than 60 bigs. Hollow says, it’s the stories he sees of the uncertainty of what kids are facing today that makes him want to help now more than ever.

“They were in line, and he said to his mom, hey if we end up not being able to stay in school do I still get to keep all my school clothes? And I’m like oh my goodness,” said Hollow.

New research from the United Way says one in four Jackson families live right around the poverty line, and nearly 40% of homes are run by a single parent.

Hollow says, he wants to help bridge the gap of uncertainty. Right now, kids in the program were more than 50% more likely to stay in school, and more than 90% of those kids feel like they have a positive role model in their life.

“The statistics are there year in, and year out about the reduction that the mentoring, and the one to one mentoring brings to a child,” said Hollow.

To become a part of the program. Check out their website below.

https://www.bbbsjackson.org/