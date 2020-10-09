Big data and artificial intelligence advance breast cancer research

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — How are different technologies enhancing research and treatment about breast cancer here in Michigan? WLNS-TV 6’s Melissa Brennan has more.

According to the American Cancer society, breast cancer research has raised over 6 billion dollars and according to health experts, that’s still not enough because of all the variables and unknowns.

About 1 in 8 U.S. women or about 12% will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of a lifetime.

A man’s lifetime risk of breast cancer is about 1 in 883.

We have compiled the data public available…we already have patients available 20+000 we put them together to get us to understand the underlying pattern of this patient and this can help us understand therapeutics for other cancers.

At MSU Chen and his fellow researchers found substantial differences between what are referred to as lab-created breast cancer cells and actual advanced breast cancer tumors.

As a result, they can now pull different data points to narrow down the complexities of how tumors form and grow and tailor treatment to fit.

The fight against breast cancer is far from over but as technology advances, Chen says he doesn’t know where cancer treatment would be without it.