Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament relocates to Indianapolis

CHICAGO (WLNS) — The 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be moved from the United Center in Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The decision comes after the Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved the relocation.

=The decision to relocate the tournament was made in collaboration with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and the conference office.



The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors.

According to the Big Ten website,

First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents. Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.



The Big Ten Conference is grateful to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the city of Chicago and our partners at the United Center and the Chicago Sports Commission for their flexibility and to Indiana Sports Corp, Lucas Oil Stadium and the city of Indianapolis for being able to assist our basketball teams during these unprecedented times.







The 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 10-14 in Indianapolis and will precede the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, which was moved to Indianapolis and surrounding communities in the state of Indiana in January.