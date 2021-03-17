Bill aims to eliminate city income tax on non-residents

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. (Associated Press)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Republican state representative wants to prevent Michigan cities from collecting income tax from people who don’t live there.

There are 24 cities in Michigan that collect personal income tax from residents. All of them also collect half the normal rate from people who live elsewhere but work within the city limits.

Most of those cities, including Lansing, East Lansing, Jackson, Battle Creek, and Ionia, levy an income tax of 1% on residents and 0.5% on non-residents. The exceptions are Detroit, Highland Park, Grand Rapids, and Saginaw, which charge higher rates.

State Representative Pamela Hornberger introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban city governments from charging income tax on non-residents. If it is enacted, it would take effect on January 1st of next year. State Rep. Hornberger’s district does not include any cities that levy income tax.

Many cities that charge income tax have expressed concerns about revenue during the pandemic since more people are working from home. Nonresidents would not have to pay a tax on their income if they no longer commute to jobs in the city.

Click here to read the bill for yourself.