Bill in Lansing aims to encourage female leadership in corporations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bill in Lansing is designed to encourage corporations to include more women in leadership roles.

Right now, corporations foreign and domestic that do business in Michigan are required to submit annual reports about their structure, leadership, and business.

House Bill 4597 would add new requirements for that report, calling for corporations to report on how many of their leadership roles are filled by women. A corporation will be required to indicate whether it meets certain criteria for female representation on its board:

For a board with 6 or more people, at least 3 of them are women

For a board of 5 people, at least 2 of them are women

For a board of 4 or fewer people, at least 1 of them is a woman

If the corporation doesn’t meet that standard, it will have to submit a much more detailed report, with information about the number and percentage of women in leadership roles in the company. It will also be required to explain policies and considerations made to improve female representation in leadership or explanations about why the company does not have those policies.

Click here to read the text of House Bill 4597. It has been referred to the State House Committee on Workforce, Trades, and Talent.