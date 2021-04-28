Bill in Lansing names shelter animals as Michigan’s official state pet

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new bill in Lansing would designate shelter pets as the official pet of Michigan.

Under the bill, introduced by six Democrats and a Republican in the State House, Michigan would follow the example of Colorado, the only other state to pick shelter pets as its state pet.

According to Good Housekeeping, most states choose specific breeds of dogs as their state pet, mostly with some connection to local culture.

For example, in 2010 Alaska named Malamute, which is popular with dog sled racers, as its state dog.

In 2006, Kansas picked the Cairn Terrier as its official dog breed, a nod to Dorothy’s plucky dog in the film, The Wizard of Oz.

Several states have officially recognized dog breeds that originated there. Louisiana picked the Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog as its official breed in 1979. South Carolina chose the Boykin Spaniel, which was bred in the state to hunt wild turkeys in swamps. North Carolina picked the Plott Hound, which is also native to the stage.

Maine doesn’t have a state dog, but it picked the Maine Coon as its official state cat in 1985.