Bill in Lansing seeks to ban residential use of weed-killing chemical found in Roundup

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Democrats in Lansing have introduced a bill that would ban the residential use of glyphosate, the main ingredient in popular herbicides like Roundup.

Glyphosate is the most widely-used herbicide in the United States, but it has been at the center of several high-profile legal cases claiming exposure causes health problems, including cancer.

The World Health Organization says glyphosate probably causes cancer in humans, but the Environmental Protection Agency disagrees with that finding based on a review in January of last year.

The bill introduced in the Michigan Senate today would ban people from using the chemical on residential lawns, flower beds, and other ground cover beds. Doing so could incur a civil fine of up to $100 for a first offense, or up to $200 for repeated offenses.

Stores that sell products containing glyphosate would be required to post a sign explaining that it is banned from residential use.

The bill has been referred to the State Senate Committee on Environmental Quality.

Click here to read the text of the legislation.