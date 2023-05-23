LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A bill that would protect Michigan citizens from workplace discrimination based on their natural hair passed the Michigan Senate Tuesday.

The CROWN Act, Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, was first introduced to Michigan Legislature by Democratic Sen. Sarah Anthony in 2019.

Anthony said the bill was inspired by hearing stories of people facing repercussions at work due to how they wore their hair.

“Today’s vote sends a clear message: Hair discrimination has no place in the State of Michigan,” Anthony said in a press release.

Many Black women who wear hairstyles like braids and locks have reported that they have faced hair-based discrimination at work, according to research sponsored by Dove in support the CROWN Act.

“For the Black diaspora here in America, the CROWN Act is necessary, because for us, the issues around what comes out of one’s follicles and what one does with them are not inseparable,” said Democratic Sen. Erika Geiss, Chairperson of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus, in a press release. “Hair-based discrimination is among the forms of structural racism that many Black people have faced.”

The bill now moves onto the Michigan House.

For more information about the CROWN Act, you can visit thecrownact.com.