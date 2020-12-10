Bill to block Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes clears the House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill authorizing the creation of a barrier to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.

Asian carp are invasive fish that have already infested the Illinois River. Wildlife experts worry that, if they follow the river and reach Lake Michigan, they could damage the ecosystem of the Great Lakes by out-competing native fish. They could also contribute to the erosion problem on the shoreline since Asian carp are known to burrow into the sediment.

The bill passed today would authorize the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin work on a barrier system at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois. That’s a massive project that includes physical and electric barriers as well as noise deterrents.