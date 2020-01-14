Bill to create Michigan mental health hotline nears final OK

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The Federal Communications Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday, Dec. 12, to approve a new national National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number that is 3 digits. Once implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan is planning to create a permanent statewide mental health hotline under legislation that soon will go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Legislature is scheduled to take a final vote on the bill Tuesday. The telephone referral system would be available 24 hours a day, seven days of week and would refer people experiencing a mental health crisis to service providers.

A spending law approved in 2018 included $3 million to develop, operate and maintain a hotline pilot program. The new legislation is intended as a way to expand that program statewide.