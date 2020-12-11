Bill to help lake shore communities with erosion clears the Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill today to help communities dealing with rising water levels, including on the shores of the Great Lakes.

High water and fierce storms have led to significant erosion along the lakes in recent years. This has caused millions of dollars in damage to homes, roads, and other structures.

The Safeguarding Tomorrow through Ongoing Risk Mitigation (STORM) Act would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to offer low-interest loans to local governments for mitigation projects to reduce damage from flooding and erosion. Those loans would be available to communities along coastlines and lake shores dealing with high water levels. Normally, FEMA loans can’t be used to invest in damage prevention.

The STORM Act was sponsored by both of Michigan’s U.S. senators.