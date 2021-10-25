Bill would allow for two-year vehicle registration in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan drivers could soon have the option of renewing their license plates every two years rather than annually.

A bill with bipartisan support in Lansing would allow drivers to choose between a one-year or two-year vehicle registration.

State Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, who sponsored the bill, says some other states already offer the option as a convenience for drivers.

“A constituent of mine reached out and told me that his daughter lived in another state and she had the option to purchase a multiyear registration for her vehicle and he was wondering why we can’t do that here in Michigan and I, quite frankly, didn’t have an answer for him,” Johnson said.

A spokesperson for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the office supports the legislation. Johnson said it would improve efficiency and reduce paperwork for the agency.

“They’ll hopefully have less transactions to process every year, fewer letters to send out to people reminding them to renew their registration,” Johnson said.

Johnson hopes the savings will eventually be passed along to drivers.

“Hopefully as it gets implemented and we can see that it is saving people money, if someone chooses to go for a two-year registration, they can get a discount on that,” Johnson said.

Recreation passports, which get drivers into state parks, will still be available even with a two-year registration.

“There’s another piece of legislation that accompanies ours to make sure that that option would be there as well,” Johnson said.

House Bill 4117 now goes to the state Senate, which would need to okay some changes approved by the House.

If signed by the governor, the change could go into effect as soon as next year, according to Johnson.