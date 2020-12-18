Bill would ban employers from asking about their employees’ use of contraceptives

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two State House Democrats have introduced a bill that would ban employers from asking employees or applicants about their use of contraceptives.

The “Employee Contraceptive Privacy Act” was introduced by State. Reps. Kyra Harris Bolden and Kristy Pagan. It would also ban employers from discriminating against employees for refusing to provide information about their contraceptive use, or retaliating against them for reporting violations of the act. Employees would be allowed to seek damages for those violations.

This bill comes amid a national debate about employer-provided birth control coverage.

Click here to read the bill for yourself. It has been referred to the State House Committee on Commerce and Tourism.