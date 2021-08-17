Bill would exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A lawmaker in Lansing has introduced a bill to stop charging 6% sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

There is already a long list of things that are exempt from sales tax in Michigan. It includes things from textbooks sold by schools to its students, prosthetic devices, and even school buses.

For years, advocates have wanted to add feminine hygiene products to that list to make them more affordable and accessible for women around Michigan.

The bill introduced by Republican State Rep. Bryan Posthumus would do just that. If passed, it would take effect on October 1st.

The bill has been referred to the State House Committee on Tax Policy. Click here to read it for yourself.